Tacos in Tulsa

Inheritance Juicery Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Tempeh Fajita Tacos (v) (gf)
|$11.00
|Carnitas Tacos (v) (gf)
|$12.00
Marinated jackfruit, pickled onion, red cabbage, creamy cilantro sauce on corn tortilla. Served with black beans.
|Potato Shawarma Taco (v) (gf)
|$11.00
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Vegan Puffy Tacos
|$10.99
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with Beyond Beef - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cheese & vegan crema fresca.
~Vegan
|Nino Puffy Taco
|$4.99
1 puffy flour tortilla shell stuffed with your choice of protein and topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & crema fresca.
Served with 2 sides.
~Can Be Made Vegan
|Nino Soft Taco
|$3.99
1 soft corn tortilla with your choice of protein and topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
Served with 2 sides.
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
King Burrito
2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa
|#8 Taco Salad Combo
|$9.34
Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
|Taco Salad
|$8.39
Fried flour tortilla bowlwith Beans, Meat, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mozarella cheese, sour cream and avocado.
|#11 Fish Tacos
|$12.05
3 pieces. (No rice, no beans) w/ 16 oz. soda.
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Chile lime shrimp tacos w/ avocado, pico, & salsa. Black bean & rice cake w/ cotija cheese.
|Tues Special - Birria Tacos
|$11.95
3 corn tortillas grilled and filled with braised steak in a Mexican red sauce, Mexican cheese, white onion, cilantro, and lime. Served w/ grilled jalapeño and consommé.
Fish Daddy's
10624 E 71st, Tulsa
|Fish Taco Combo
|$9.95
two tacos filled with crispy white fish, pico de Gallo, cabbage, cheese and smoked ancho chili sauce
|Santa Fe Fish Tacos
|$10.95
Crispy white fish, pico de gallo, cabbage, cheese and smoked ancho chili sauce in flour tortillas
Foxy Tacos
1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|Bang A Rang Taco
Your choice of seared mahi mahi, or shrimp on a fresh flour tortilla topped with lettuce, bacon, pico de gallo, mango and house crema.
|Kid Steak Taco
|$4.99
Flour tortilla with Fajita Steak and Jack Cheese.
|Taco Tray x2
|$9.99
Choose any combination of two tacos, served with two sides of choice and a roasted jalapeno. Foxy Tacos +$2.00