Tacos in Tulsa

Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Tempeh Fajita Tacos (v) (gf)$11.00
Carnitas Tacos (v) (gf)$12.00
Marinated jackfruit, pickled onion, red cabbage, creamy cilantro sauce on corn tortilla. Served with black beans.
Potato Shawarma Taco (v) (gf)$11.00
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown
Salmon Tacos image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Puffy Tacos$10.99
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with Beyond Beef - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cheese & vegan crema fresca.
~Vegan
Nino Puffy Taco$4.99
1 puffy flour tortilla shell stuffed with your choice of protein and topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & crema fresca.
Served with 2 sides.
~Can Be Made Vegan
Nino Soft Taco$3.99
1 soft corn tortilla with your choice of protein and topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
Served with 2 sides.
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

King Burrito

2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#8 Taco Salad Combo$9.34
Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
Taco Salad$8.39
Fried flour tortilla bowlwith Beans, Meat, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mozarella cheese, sour cream and avocado.
#11 Fish Tacos$12.05
3 pieces. (No rice, no beans) w/ 16 oz. soda.
More about King Burrito
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Chile lime shrimp tacos w/ avocado, pico, & salsa. Black bean & rice cake w/ cotija cheese.
Tues Special - Birria Tacos$11.95
3 corn tortillas grilled and filled with braised steak in a Mexican red sauce, Mexican cheese, white onion, cilantro, and lime. Served w/ grilled jalapeño and consommé.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
Fish Daddy's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fish Daddy's

10624 E 71st, Tulsa

Avg 3.5 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco Combo$9.95
two tacos filled with crispy white fish, pico de Gallo, cabbage, cheese and smoked ancho chili sauce
Santa Fe Fish Tacos$10.95
Crispy white fish, pico de gallo, cabbage, cheese and smoked ancho chili sauce in flour tortillas
More about Fish Daddy's
Bang A Rang Taco image

 

Foxy Tacos

1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bang A Rang Taco
Your choice of seared mahi mahi, or shrimp on a fresh flour tortilla topped with lettuce, bacon, pico de gallo, mango and house crema.
Kid Steak Taco$4.99
Flour tortilla with Fajita Steak and Jack Cheese.
Taco Tray x2$9.99
Choose any combination of two tacos, served with two sides of choice and a roasted jalapeno. Foxy Tacos +$2.00
More about Foxy Tacos
Banner pic

 

King Burrito

9311 E 71st St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos W/ Flour Tortilla$2.95
#8 Taco Salad Combo$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
Hard Shell Taco$2.09
More about King Burrito

