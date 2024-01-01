Tamales in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve tamales
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Tamales (2)
|$13.99
Traditional tamales filled with your choice of shredded beef (topped with house-made chili) OR shredded chicken (topped with Chimi's Original Queso). AMAZING!
|Tamale Pie
|$12.99
Our unique and famous tamale pie is a cripy flour tortilla bowl filled with a fresh tamale, topped with house-made chili, Chimi's Original Queso, and mixed cheeses, all baked to perfection.
|Lunch Tamale Pie
|$9.99
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with a delicious tamale, topped with house-made chili, Chimi's Original queso, and mixed cheeses. All baked to perfection and served with rice and beans. This one is UNIQUE!
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
|Tamales (2)
|$13.99
Traditional tamales filled with your choice of shredded beef (topped with house-made chili) OR shredded chicken (topped with Chimi's Original Queso). AMAZING!
|Tamale Pie
|$12.99
Our unique and famous tamale pie is a cripy flour tortilla bowl filled with a fresh tamale, topped with house-made chili, Chimi's Original Queso, and mixed cheeses, all baked to perfection.
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Jackfruit Tamales (v) (gf)
|$13.00
More about Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar - Noche Tulsa
Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar - Noche Tulsa
110 N. Elgin Ave, Tulsa
|Hazel’s Crushed Tamale Queso.
|$13.00
Served with crushed tamales with chili, cheese, roasted jalapeños, totopos, and Sonoran-style sour flour tortillas.
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
SALADS
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Sweet Corn Tamale
|$0.00
2 coarse ground corn meal, sweet corn & cheddar cheese steamed and topped with cayenne honey sauce.
~Gluten Free
|Pork Tamales
|$8.49
2 house made pork tamales.
Served with chipotle crema fresca and choice of 2 sides.
~Gluten Free
|A La Carte Tamale
|$3.49