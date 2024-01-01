Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants that serve tamales

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St

1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa

Tamales (2)$13.99
Traditional tamales filled with your choice of shredded beef (topped with house-made chili) OR shredded chicken (topped with Chimi's Original Queso). AMAZING!
Tamale Pie$12.99
Our unique and famous tamale pie is a cripy flour tortilla bowl filled with a fresh tamale, topped with house-made chili, Chimi's Original Queso, and mixed cheeses, all baked to perfection.
Lunch Tamale Pie$9.99
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with a delicious tamale, topped with house-made chili, Chimi's Original queso, and mixed cheeses. All baked to perfection and served with rice and beans. This one is UNIQUE!
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard

5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa

Tamales (2)$13.99
Traditional tamales filled with your choice of shredded beef (topped with house-made chili) OR shredded chicken (topped with Chimi's Original Queso). AMAZING!
Tamale Pie$12.99
Our unique and famous tamale pie is a cripy flour tortilla bowl filled with a fresh tamale, topped with house-made chili, Chimi's Original Queso, and mixed cheeses, all baked to perfection.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Jackfruit Tamales (v) (gf)$13.00
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar - Noche Tulsa

110 N. Elgin Ave, Tulsa

Hazel’s Crushed Tamale Queso.$13.00
Served with crushed tamales with chili, cheese, roasted jalapeños, totopos, and Sonoran-style sour flour tortillas.
More about Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar - Noche Tulsa
SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Corn Tamale$0.00
2 coarse ground corn meal, sweet corn & cheddar cheese steamed and topped with cayenne honey sauce.
~Gluten Free
Pork Tamales$8.49
2 house made pork tamales.
Served with chipotle crema fresca and choice of 2 sides.
~Gluten Free
A La Carte Tamale$3.49
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa

Tamales (2)$13.99
Traditional tamales filled with your choice of shredded beef (topped with house-made chili) OR shredded chicken (topped with Chimi's Original Queso). AMAZING!
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

