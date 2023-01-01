Tortellini in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve tortellini
Watershed Kitchen
1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|LUNCH SPINACH TORTELLINI
|$11.00
A lunch portion of Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
|DYER'S SPINACH TORTELLINI
|$15.00
Half-moon-shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
GRILL
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Lunch Tortellini
|$10.00
Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
|Dyer’s Spinach Tortellini
|$13.00
Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
PIZZA
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - Tulsa
8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa
|Tortellini Al Vodka
|$18.00
Cheese-stuffed tortellini pasta with Prosciutto di Parma and
onions, in a vodka tomato cream sauce.
|Shrimp Tortellini
|$21.95
Scampi shrimp, ricotta tortellini,
Pinot Grigio, prosciutto di Parma,
lemon, tomatoes, spinach, tossed in
a Romano cream sauce.
|Tortellini Brodo
|$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.