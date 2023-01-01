Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve tortellini

Watershed Kitchen

1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LUNCH SPINACH TORTELLINI$11.00
A lunch portion of Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
DYER'S SPINACH TORTELLINI$15.00
Half-moon-shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
More about Watershed Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Tortellini$10.00
Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Dyer’s Spinach Tortellini$13.00
Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
Item pic

PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - Tulsa

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortellini Al Vodka$18.00
Cheese-stuffed tortellini pasta with Prosciutto di Parma and
onions, in a vodka tomato cream sauce.
Shrimp Tortellini$21.95
Scampi shrimp, ricotta tortellini,
Pinot Grigio, prosciutto di Parma,
lemon, tomatoes, spinach, tossed in
a Romano cream sauce.
Tortellini Brodo$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - Tulsa

