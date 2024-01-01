Tortilla soup in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$0.00
Delicious shredded chicken in a homemade savory broth, topped with cheese and a side of tortilla strips.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$0.00
Delicious shredded chicken in a homemade savory broth, topped with cheese and a side of tortilla strips.
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Tortilla Soup (v) (gf)
|$8.00
House Made Veggie Broth, Jackfruit Chicken, Veggies, Red Wine, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Tortilla Strips
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
SALADS
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Tortilla Soup
|$0.00
Veggie broth, free range chicken, avocado, tortilla crisps & pico de gallo
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant
6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa
|Lunch - Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$0.00
Shredded chicken in a delicious homemade savory broth. Topped with cheese and a side of tortilla strips. Pairs well with sliced avocados
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$0.00
Delicious shredded chicken in a homemade savory broth, topped with cheese and a side of tortilla strips.