Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St

1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$0.00
Delicious shredded chicken in a homemade savory broth, topped with cheese and a side of tortilla strips.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard

5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$0.00
Delicious shredded chicken in a homemade savory broth, topped with cheese and a side of tortilla strips.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup (v) (gf)$8.00
House Made Veggie Broth, Jackfruit Chicken, Veggies, Red Wine, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Tortilla Strips
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
Elote Cafe & Catering image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$0.00
Veggie broth, free range chicken, avocado, tortilla crisps & pico de gallo
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch - Chicken Tortilla Soup$0.00
Shredded chicken in a delicious homemade savory broth. Topped with cheese and a side of tortilla strips. Pairs well with sliced avocados
Chicken Tortilla Soup$0.00
Delicious shredded chicken in a homemade savory broth, topped with cheese and a side of tortilla strips.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Bruschetta

Green Beans

Pies

Pepperoni Pizza

Fried Pickles

Tiramisu

Taco Salad

Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1968 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston