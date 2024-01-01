Tostadas in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Tostada
|$0.00
Even though this is a lighter option, the crisp corn tortilla topped with mixed cheeses, lettuce tomato and your choice of black or refried beans is not light in flavor!
|Guacamole Tostada
|$10.99
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
|Tostada
|$0.00
Even though this is a lighter option, the crisp corn tortilla topped with mixed cheeses, lettuce tomato and your choice of black or refried beans is not light in flavor!