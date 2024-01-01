Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve tostadas

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St

1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa

Tostada$0.00
Even though this is a lighter option, the crisp corn tortilla topped with mixed cheeses, lettuce tomato and your choice of black or refried beans is not light in flavor!
Guacamole Tostada$10.99
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard

5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa

Tostada$0.00
Even though this is a lighter option, the crisp corn tortilla topped with mixed cheeses, lettuce tomato and your choice of black or refried beans is not light in flavor!
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar - Noche Tulsa

110 N. Elgin Ave, Tulsa

Ahi and Avocado Tostada.$16.00
Served with sesame, black truffle, chives, chili, extra virgin olive oil, soy, and cilantro.
More about Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar - Noche Tulsa

