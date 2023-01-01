Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Sisserou's Restaurant

107 N Boulder, Tulsa

Veggie Burger$15.00
A veggie patty of carrots, zucchini, beets, corn, red pepper, mushrooms, green onions, tofu, and oats. Served on a lightly toasted wheat bun topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, & our roasted red pepper aioli.
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

4 Pack Crooked Veggie Burgers (V)$16.00
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
Veggie Burger$6.95
