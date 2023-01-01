Veggie burgers in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Sisserou's Restaurant
Sisserou's Restaurant
107 N Boulder, Tulsa
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
A veggie patty of carrots, zucchini, beets, corn, red pepper, mushrooms, green onions, tofu, and oats. Served on a lightly toasted wheat bun topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, & our roasted red pepper aioli.
More about SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|4 Pack Crooked Veggie Burgers (V)
|$16.00