Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve wontons

Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Duck confit wonton$11.00
duck and pork sausage mixed with apples stuffed in a wonton shell and deep fried. served drizzled with plum and pomegranate reduction.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Lone Wolf Banh Mi image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Chips$1.50
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
Banner pic

 

TOKYO GARDEN & MARI COFFEE - BOK Tower

One Williams Ctr, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wontons (4pieces)$5.00
More about TOKYO GARDEN & MARI COFFEE - BOK Tower
Restaurant banner

 

Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive

7227 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
$$Extra Crispy Wontons$1.00
More about Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive
Banner pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bison

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Okie Wontons$11.00
Crispy wonton with Black bean, corn & poblano medley, served with green chile ranch
More about The Local Bison

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

French Toast

Chili Burgers

Lobsters

Steamed Rice

Pudding

Bruschetta

Edamame

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston