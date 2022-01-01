Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
SALADS
Lowood
817 E 3rd, Tulsa
|Roasted Beets & Whipped Ricotta
|$16.00
Roasted Beets, Horseradish Whipped Ricotta, Avocado, Watercress, Shallot, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed
|Kale & Candied Walnut Salad
|$12.00
Black Currant, Fingerling Potato Chips, Parmesano Reggiano, Buttermilk Dressing
|Brussels Sprouts & Crispy Bacon
|$17.00
Green Onion, Herb Labneh, Fig Vincotto, Lemon
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
207 E Archer St, Tulsa
|S 6pm - 8pm
|$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
|F 7pm - 9pm
|$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
|T 7:35pm - 10pm
|$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
Open Container Bar
1229 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
House dill pickles battered and fried served with ranch
|Traditional
|$8.00
naked or tossed in a sauce or rub and served with a dippin sauce
|Humming Bird
|$10.00
tossed in asian pao sauce, spicy slaw, dill pickle, spicy aioli
Hodges Bend Tulsa
823 East 3rd Street, Tulsa
|Fries
|$6.00
|Duck
|$12.00
|Blueberry Scone
|$5.00
Juniper Restaurant
324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa
|Grilled Beef Tenderloin
|$48.00
Roasted Mushroom, Herbed Potato Frites, Veal Demi-Glace
|Crab Cakes
|$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon & Sage Aioli, Root Vegetable Relish
|Large Apple & Farro Salad
|$13.00
Cider Vinaigrette, Walnuts, Kale, Goat Cheese
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa
|12 oz. Prime Filet
|$55.00
Served a la carte.
|Prhyme Meatloaf for 2
|$45.00
Homestyle meatloaf made with USDA Prime beef, PRHYME steak sauce
|Asparagus
|$13.00
Lightly sauteed, served with shaved Parmesan
Saturn Room
209 North Boulder, Tulsa
|Save The Saturn T (Dark Grey)
|$20.00
|Save The Saturn Tank (Pink)
|$20.00
|Save The Saturn T (Cream)
|$20.00
Vintage Wine Bar
324 E 1st St., Tulsa
|Sourdough Scallion Pancake
|$7.00
Savory, pan-seared pancakes topped with Marco’s homemade chili oil.
(chili oil contains peanuts)
|Supu Ya Mboga Ya Karanga
|$7.00
Kenyan peanut soup. Chicken broth, roasted tomatoes, ton of vegetables, and warm spices.
|Gyoza (8)
|$9.00
Folded by hand: pork and chive OR mushroom and bamboo.
Valkyrie
13 E Reconciliation Way, Tulsa
|Valkyrie Gift Card
|$25.00
Gift cards available $25, $50, $100, $250.
This is a physical gift card. If you'd like a digital gift card, you can find them on the main menu of the ordering page.
|Decrepit Method (5-8 Servings, 16oz.)
|$63.00
The best old fashioned your dad has ever had.
This bottled cocktail is created with Elijah Craig Bourbon, Rittenhouse Rye, Demerara Syrup, and house Aromatic Bitters.
(5-8 Servings, 16oz.)
Keep refrigerated.
Video instructions included!
|Boukman Daiquiri (4-5 servings, 16 oz.)
|$42.00
The Holiday Parade of daiquiris.
This bottled cocktail is created with Flor de Caña White Rum, Réviseur VS Cognac, Fresh Lime Juice, and Cinnamon Syrup.
(4-5 servings, 16 oz.)
Keep refrigerated. Consume within 3-5 days.
Video instructions included!