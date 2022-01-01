Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

Lowood image

SALADS

Lowood

817 E 3rd, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Beets & Whipped Ricotta$16.00
Roasted Beets, Horseradish Whipped Ricotta, Avocado, Watercress, Shallot, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed
Kale & Candied Walnut Salad$12.00
Black Currant, Fingerling Potato Chips, Parmesano Reggiano, Buttermilk Dressing
Brussels Sprouts & Crispy Bacon$17.00
Green Onion, Herb Labneh, Fig Vincotto, Lemon
More about Lowood
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe image

 

Shuffles: Board Game Cafe

207 E Archer St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
S 6pm - 8pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
F 7pm - 9pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
T 7:35pm - 10pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
More about Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
Open Container Bar image

 

Open Container Bar

1229 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.00
House dill pickles battered and fried served with ranch
Traditional$8.00
naked or tossed in a sauce or rub and served with a dippin sauce
Humming Bird$10.00
tossed in asian pao sauce, spicy slaw, dill pickle, spicy aioli
More about Open Container Bar
Hodges Bend Tulsa image

 

Hodges Bend Tulsa

823 East 3rd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$6.00
Duck$12.00
Blueberry Scone$5.00
More about Hodges Bend Tulsa
Juniper Restaurant image

 

Juniper Restaurant

324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Beef Tenderloin$48.00
Roasted Mushroom, Herbed Potato Frites, Veal Demi-Glace
Crab Cakes$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon & Sage Aioli, Root Vegetable Relish
Large Apple & Farro Salad$13.00
Cider Vinaigrette, Walnuts, Kale, Goat Cheese
More about Juniper Restaurant
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse image

 

Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse

111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 oz. Prime Filet$55.00
Served a la carte.
Prhyme Meatloaf for 2$45.00
Homestyle meatloaf made with USDA Prime beef, PRHYME steak sauce
Asparagus$13.00
Lightly sauteed, served with shaved Parmesan
More about Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
Saturn Room image

 

Saturn Room

209 North Boulder, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Save The Saturn T (Dark Grey)$20.00
Save The Saturn Tank (Pink)$20.00
Save The Saturn T (Cream)$20.00
More about Saturn Room
Vintage Wine Bar image

 

Vintage Wine Bar

324 E 1st St., Tulsa

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sourdough Scallion Pancake$7.00
Savory, pan-seared pancakes topped with Marco’s homemade chili oil.
(chili oil contains peanuts)
Supu Ya Mboga Ya Karanga$7.00
Kenyan peanut soup. Chicken broth, roasted tomatoes, ton of vegetables, and warm spices.
Gyoza (8)$9.00
Folded by hand: pork and chive OR mushroom and bamboo.
More about Vintage Wine Bar
Valkyrie image

 

Valkyrie

13 E Reconciliation Way, Tulsa

Avg 4.6 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Valkyrie Gift Card$25.00
Gift cards available $25, $50, $100, $250.
This is a physical gift card. If you'd like a digital gift card, you can find them on the main menu of the ordering page.
Decrepit Method (5-8 Servings, 16oz.)$63.00
The best old fashioned your dad has ever had.
This bottled cocktail is created with Elijah Craig Bourbon, Rittenhouse Rye, Demerara Syrup, and house Aromatic Bitters.
(5-8 Servings, 16oz.)
Keep refrigerated.
Video instructions included!
Boukman Daiquiri (4-5 servings, 16 oz.)$42.00
The Holiday Parade of daiquiris.
This bottled cocktail is created with Flor de Caña White Rum, Réviseur VS Cognac, Fresh Lime Juice, and Cinnamon Syrup.
(4-5 servings, 16 oz.)
Keep refrigerated. Consume within 3-5 days.
Video instructions included!
More about Valkyrie
Arena Pub and Grill image

 

Arena Pub and Grill

201 S Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Arena Pub and Grill
The Max Retropub image

 

The Max Retropub

114-C South Elgin Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Max Retropub
St. Vitus image

 

St. Vitus

112 S. ELGIN AVE, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about St. Vitus

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Croissants

Cake

Chai Lattes

Cookies

Gyoza

Waffles

Hot Chocolate

Pork Belly

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston