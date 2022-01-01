Downtown dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Downtown
More about Andolini's
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|20" Demarco of Brooklyn
|$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
|Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken
|$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
More about Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa
|Popular items
|12 oz. Prime Filet
|$55.00
Served a la carte.
|Prhyme Meatloaf for 2
|$45.00
Homestyle meatloaf made with USDA Prime beef, PRHYME steak sauce
|Asparagus
|$13.00
Lightly sauteed, served with shaved Parmesan