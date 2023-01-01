Bisque in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse

111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Bisque$16.00
blue crab, roasted mirepoix, sherry crème fraîche
More about Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
Banner pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bison

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Squash Bisque$7.00
More about The Local Bison

