Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bisque in
Downtown
/
Tulsa
/
Downtown
/
Bisque
Downtown restaurants that serve bisque
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa
No reviews yet
Seafood Bisque
$16.00
blue crab, roasted mirepoix, sherry crème fraîche
More about Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Local Bison
522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa
Avg 4.3
(345 reviews)
Cauliflower Squash Bisque
$7.00
More about The Local Bison
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Pies
Cheesecake
Tacos
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Muffins
Pudding
Caesar Salad
More near Downtown to explore
Cherry Street
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
South Tulsa
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(39 restaurants)
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(459 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1131 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(439 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston