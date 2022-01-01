Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Blt sandwiches in
Downtown
/
Tulsa
/
Downtown
/
Blt Sandwiches
Downtown restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
Rabbit Hole Bar
116 South Elgin Avenue, Tulsa
No reviews yet
BLT Sandwich
$10.00
More about Rabbit Hole Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
Avg 4.4
(520 reviews)
BLT Sandwich
$10.00
All natural bacon, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes & maple aioli on Farrell Family sourdough
More about The Vault
