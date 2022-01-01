Chicken tenders in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
207 E Archer St, Tulsa
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.49
Southern-fried fresh chicken strips, served with 2 sides.
|Chicken Tender Feast
|$12.00
3 Chicken Tenders, 2 sides and Texas Toast.
More about The Local Bison
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Local Bison
522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa
|4 Piece Beyond Chicken Tender Meal
|$12.00
Beyond tender served with slaw, fries, ranch and bbq
|6 Piece Beyond Chicken Tender Meal
|$15.00
Beyond tender served with slaw, fries, ranch and bbq