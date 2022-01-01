Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Vegan Ground Beef Tacos (v) (gf)$10.00
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown
Elote Cafe & Catering image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Nino Crispy Taco$3.99
1 crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
Served with 2 sides.
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
Dozen Crispy Tacos$27.99
Must make 1 protein selection per 6 tacos. A selection may be chosen twice to apply to full dozen.
Crispy Tacos
2 crispy corn tortillas with your choice of protein - topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
More about Elote Cafe & Catering

