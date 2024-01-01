Enchiladas in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Jackfruit Enchiladas (v)(gf)
|$15.00
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
SALADS
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Enchiladas Tomatillos
|$10.99
Free range chicken or fresh avocado, caramelized onions, poblano peppers & portobello mushrooms rolled in 2 corn tortillas & topped with tomatillo sauce, queso fresco & crema fresca.
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
|Enchiladas Guajillos
|$9.99
Cheddar & jack cheese rolled in 2 corn tortillas and topped with house made guajillo sauce.
~Gluten Free
|A La Carte Enchilada
|$3.49