Enchiladas in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve enchiladas

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jackfruit Enchiladas (v)(gf)$15.00
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Tomatillos$10.99
Free range chicken or fresh avocado, caramelized onions, poblano peppers & portobello mushrooms rolled in 2 corn tortillas & topped with tomatillo sauce, queso fresco & crema fresca.
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
Enchiladas Guajillos$9.99
Cheddar & jack cheese rolled in 2 corn tortillas and topped with house made guajillo sauce.
~Gluten Free
A La Carte Enchilada$3.49
More about Elote Cafe & Catering

