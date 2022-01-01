Waffles in
Downtown
/
Tulsa
/
Downtown
/
Waffles
Downtown restaurants that serve waffles
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
207 E Archer St, Tulsa
No reviews yet
Chicken & Waffles
$14.49
Crispy chicken on savory cheddar & sage waffles, maple mustard, and smoked bacon.
More about Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
Open Container Bar
1229 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
More about Open Container Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Cake
Hot Chocolate
Chai Lattes
Cookies
Croissants
Gyoza
More near Downtown to explore
Cherry Street
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
South Tulsa
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston