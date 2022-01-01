Midtown restaurants you'll love

Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Middle Eastern
Must-try Midtown restaurants

Desi Wok image

 

Desi Wok

3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Samosas 4pc$7.45
homemade pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney
Qeema Samosas$7.45
homemade crispy triangular shaped pastries stuffed with our Desi spiced ground beef, peas, and fresh cilantro. Served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney
Tikka Masala Chicken$10.45
This is our Customer Favorite! Marinated chicken breast cut into cubes and sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
More about Desi Wok
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine image

WRAPS

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Meat Saffron Combo Platter$21.00
Please select 3 ~different~ meats for this combo
Gyro Supreme$12.00
Mediterranean Salad$10.00
More about Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
Stonehorse Market image

 

Stonehorse Market

1748 Utica Square, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, crispy garlic bread crumbs, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Turkey Sandwich$7.75
Your choice of oven roasted turkey or honey maple turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion confit and yellow mustard on potato bread
Southwest Avocado Wrap$10.00
Vegetarian wrap
pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black bean spread in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Chipotle Chicken can always be added for an additional charge.
More about Stonehorse Market
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basic Breakfast$9.25
2 Eggs as you like, potatoes, choice of meat, & whole wheat toast
Egg Salad$9.75
Eggs, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
Original Grilled Cheese$8.25
tomato + onion on wheat bread
More about Queenies
Brownies Hamburger Stand image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Brownies Hamburger Stand

2130 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coconut-Banana
Fried Pickles$4.75
Ooey Gooey Goodness Burger$7.00
More about Brownies Hamburger Stand
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

7877 E 51st St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
STONEHORSE CAFE image

 

STONEHORSE CAFE

1748 Utica Square, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about STONEHORSE CAFE

