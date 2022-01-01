Midtown restaurants you'll love
Midtown's top cuisines
Must-try Midtown restaurants
More about Desi Wok
Desi Wok
3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Samosas 4pc
|$7.45
homemade pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney
|Qeema Samosas
|$7.45
homemade crispy triangular shaped pastries stuffed with our Desi spiced ground beef, peas, and fresh cilantro. Served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney
|Tikka Masala Chicken
|$10.45
This is our Customer Favorite! Marinated chicken breast cut into cubes and sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
More about Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
WRAPS
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Three Meat Saffron Combo Platter
|$21.00
Please select 3 ~different~ meats for this combo
|Gyro Supreme
|$12.00
|Mediterranean Salad
|$10.00
More about Stonehorse Market
Stonehorse Market
1748 Utica Square, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, crispy garlic bread crumbs, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.75
Your choice of oven roasted turkey or honey maple turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion confit and yellow mustard on potato bread
|Southwest Avocado Wrap
|$10.00
Vegetarian wrap
pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black bean spread in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Chipotle Chicken can always be added for an additional charge.
More about Queenies
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Basic Breakfast
|$9.25
2 Eggs as you like, potatoes, choice of meat, & whole wheat toast
|Egg Salad
|$9.75
Eggs, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
|Original Grilled Cheese
|$8.25
tomato + onion on wheat bread
More about Brownies Hamburger Stand
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Brownies Hamburger Stand
2130 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Coconut-Banana
|Fried Pickles
|$4.75
|Ooey Gooey Goodness Burger
|$7.00
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
7877 E 51st St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.