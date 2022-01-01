Midtown American restaurants you'll love

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Midtown

Stonehorse Market image

 

Stonehorse Market

1748 Utica Square, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, crispy garlic bread crumbs, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Turkey Sandwich$7.75
Your choice of oven roasted turkey or honey maple turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion confit and yellow mustard on potato bread
Southwest Avocado Wrap$10.00
Vegetarian wrap
pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black bean spread in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Chipotle Chicken can always be added for an additional charge.
More about Stonehorse Market
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basic Breakfast$9.25
2 Eggs as you like, potatoes, choice of meat, & whole wheat toast
Egg Salad$9.75
Eggs, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
Original Grilled Cheese$8.25
tomato + onion on wheat bread
More about Queenies
STONEHORSE CAFE image

 

STONEHORSE CAFE

1748 Utica Square, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about STONEHORSE CAFE

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston