Midtown American restaurants you'll love

Stonehorse Market
1748 Utica Square, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, crispy garlic bread crumbs, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.75
Your choice of oven roasted turkey or honey maple turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion confit and yellow mustard on potato bread
|Southwest Avocado Wrap
|$10.00
Vegetarian wrap
pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black bean spread in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Chipotle Chicken can always be added for an additional charge.
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Basic Breakfast
|$9.25
2 Eggs as you like, potatoes, choice of meat, & whole wheat toast
|Egg Salad
|$9.75
Eggs, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
|Original Grilled Cheese
|$8.25
tomato + onion on wheat bread