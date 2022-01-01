Curry in Midtown
Desi Wok
3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa
|Curry Tofu
|$10.95
Firm cubed tofu sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan
|Curry Paneer
|$10.95
Paneer is our homemade cheese sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan
|Curry Seekh Kabab
|$10.95
Our sliced lamb seekh kabab sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan