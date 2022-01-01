Egg salad sandwiches in
Midtown
/
Tulsa
/
Midtown
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Midtown restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
Avg 4.3
(436 reviews)
Egg Salad
$9.75
Eggs, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
Ultra Egg Salad
$10.75
lettuce, tomato + bacon on wheat bread
More about Queenies
