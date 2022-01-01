South Tulsa restaurants you'll love

South Tulsa restaurants
South Tulsa's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cocktail
Seafood
Sandwich
Cake
Must-try South Tulsa restaurants

Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tues Special - Hasty Bake Street Tacos$10.95
Hasty Bake grilled chicken thigh, smoked pork shoulder, and our Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket, in corn tortillas topped with avocado slaw, cotija cheese, radish, & jalapeno.
Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich$11.95
Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket & House pastrami on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.
Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken$11.95
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun w/ House pickles, slaw, and Comeback sauce (a spicy aioli). Choose Hot or "Screamin" Hot! With our House sweet potato chips.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
The Collaborative Midtown image

 

The Collaborative Midtown

4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Matcha
Gingerbread Man$5.00
Iced Latte
More about The Collaborative Midtown
Krab Kingz Seafood image

 

Krab Kingz Seafood

6921 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#1 LOADED PLATTER$49.99
3 Krab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 17 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs on a bed of Potatoes.
#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER$34.99
2 Krab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 13 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn on a bed of Potatoes.
SD 3 Fried Catfish$8.99
Side of 3- Large Crispy Fried Catfish Fillet strips
More about Krab Kingz Seafood
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

5966 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (573 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
