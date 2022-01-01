South Tulsa restaurants you'll love
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Popular items
|Tues Special - Hasty Bake Street Tacos
|$10.95
Hasty Bake grilled chicken thigh, smoked pork shoulder, and our Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket, in corn tortillas topped with avocado slaw, cotija cheese, radish, & jalapeno.
|Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$11.95
Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket & House pastrami on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.
|Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken
|$11.95
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun w/ House pickles, slaw, and Comeback sauce (a spicy aioli). Choose Hot or "Screamin" Hot! With our House sweet potato chips.
The Collaborative Midtown
4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Hot Matcha
|Gingerbread Man
|$5.00
|Iced Latte
Krab Kingz Seafood
6921 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|Popular items
|#1 LOADED PLATTER
|$49.99
3 Krab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 17 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs on a bed of Potatoes.
|#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER
|$34.99
2 Krab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 13 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn on a bed of Potatoes.
|SD 3 Fried Catfish
|$8.99
Side of 3- Large Crispy Fried Catfish Fillet strips
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
5966 S Yale Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.