Tuman's Tap & Grill

GRILL

2159 W Chicago Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (405 reviews)

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries$5.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$13.00
Served with tomato bisque
FreeBird Buffalo Chicken Wings$13.00
FreeBird Chicken Wings, blue cheese dipping sauce, celery, carrots.\t\tFreeBird chickens are humanely raised on family farms, are fed a vegetarian diet, and are never given antibiotics or added growth hormones.
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Quinoa, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, green beans, feta, almonds, artisan greens,
lemon vinaigrette. Add grilled Amish chicken breast for an additional charge
Grilled Amish Chicken Breast Sandwich$15.00
Herb aioli, arugula, applewood-smoked bacon, grilled baguette
Grilled Amish Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Chopped artisan lettuce, avocado, roasted sweet corn, red onions, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Cheeseburger$15.00
Slagel Family Farm does a custom blend for Tuman’s of sirloin, short rib and chuck -- all naturally raised beef. All burgers are served with tomato, red onions, romaine and hand-cut fries. Choice of cheese.
Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Chopped artisan lettuce, avocado, roasted sweet corn, red onions, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Turkey Burger$15.00
Slagel Family Farm naturally raised turkey, breast and thigh blend, choice of cheese. All burgers are served with tomato, red onions, romaine and hand-cut fries
Gorgonzola Burger$16.00
Shallot port reduction, caramelized onions, gorgonzola. All burgers are served with tomato, red onions, romaine and hand-cut fries
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2159 W Chicago Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

