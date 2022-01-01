Go
Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

Our food is old world and home food with a modern twist and full flavors. Authentic Italian wood fired oven for all pizza lovers.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

S5718 Sate Rd 136 • $$$

Avg 4.8 (190 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Cod$15.50
Baked North Atlantic Cod Fillet (9-10 oz portion) served with coleslaw, drawn butter, dinner roll, sugar snap peas and choice of baked potato or fries.
Bluegill$17.50
Fried Bluegill. Choice of potato or fries. Coleslaw. Sugar Snap Peas. Dinner Roll
Fried Cod$15.50
Fried Cod (8 to 9oz portion). Choice of potato or fries. Coleslaw. Sugar Snap Peas. Dinner Roll
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$12.50
Clock Shadow curds. lightly breaded in house. served with house ranch
ParmTruffle Fries$9.50
Shoestring fries. truffle oil. parmesan. garlic aioli
Flourless Choc torte$7.00
Rich, almost fudgy dark chocolate with a mixed berry compote and chocolate gnache.
Arnold Pizza$17.50
Thick bacon slices. ground sausage. mozzarella
Clam Chowder
Creamy. rich chowder spiked with smoked trout. crostinis
Macaroni & Cheese$16.50
Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

S5718 Sate Rd 136

Baraboo WI

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

