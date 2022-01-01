Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Tupelo

Tupelo restaurants
Toast

Tupelo restaurants that serve cheesecake

Harveys Tupelo

424 South Gloster Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jubilations Cream Cheesecake$5.45
Baked locally with cream cheese, real butter & natural vanilla, on a crunchy pecan & graham cracker crust.
More about Harveys Tupelo
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fairpark Grill

343 East Main Street, Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Bacon Cheesecake$5.99
Oreo crustfilled with peanut butter cheesecake, pralines & candied bacon.
NY Cheesecake$5.99
A huge slice with warm caramel & pecans.
More about Fairpark Grill
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

921 West Main Street, Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turtle Cheesecake$5.29
Chocolate fudge and cheesecake topped with caramel and pecans on a graham cracker crust.
Strawberry Wave Cheesecake$5.29
New York-style cheesecake swirled with puréed fresh strawberries and a hint of lime juice on a graham cracker crust.
Mile High Cheesecake$5.29
Cream cheese, pure vanilla, and butter baked on a pecan and graham cracker crust.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Rock N Roll Sushi

3999B N Gloster Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

