Cheesecake in Tupelo
Tupelo restaurants that serve cheesecake
Harveys Tupelo
424 South Gloster Street, Tupelo
|Jubilations Cream Cheesecake
|$5.45
Baked locally with cream cheese, real butter & natural vanilla, on a crunchy pecan & graham cracker crust.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fairpark Grill
343 East Main Street, Tupelo
|Peanut Butter Bacon Cheesecake
|$5.99
Oreo crustfilled with peanut butter cheesecake, pralines & candied bacon.
|NY Cheesecake
|$5.99
A huge slice with warm caramel & pecans.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
921 West Main Street, Tupelo
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$5.29
Chocolate fudge and cheesecake topped with caramel and pecans on a graham cracker crust.
|Strawberry Wave Cheesecake
|$5.29
New York-style cheesecake swirled with puréed fresh strawberries and a hint of lime juice on a graham cracker crust.
|Mile High Cheesecake
|$5.29
Cream cheese, pure vanilla, and butter baked on a pecan and graham cracker crust.