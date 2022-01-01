Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Tupelo

Go
Tupelo restaurants
Toast

Tupelo restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

BBC Tupelo

311 South Gloster St, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Salad$11.95
House Greens, Sweet Asian Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Bell & Poblano Pepper, Black Beans, Black Olives, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Tortilla Strips, With Balsamic Honey Mustard Dressing.
Chicken BLT Salad$11.95
House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.
More about BBC Tupelo
Vanelli's Bistro image

 

Vanelli's Bistro

206 W Main, Tupelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad Panini$10.95
More about Vanelli's Bistro
Item pic

 

Harveys Tupelo

424 South Gloster Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbecue Chicken Salad$10.95
Black beans, corn, scallions, tomatoes, mixed cheeses & crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad$11.95
Crispy fried tenders glazed with sweet garlic chili sauce on baby greens with carrots, grape tomatoes, Asian honey mustard dressing & black sesame seeds.
More about Harveys Tupelo
Grilled Chicken Club Salad image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fairpark Grill

343 East Main Street, Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club Salad$10.99
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Fried Chicken Club Salad$10.99
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Fairpark Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

921 West Main Street, Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
Chicken Waldorf Salad$9.49
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad GNG Cup$3.99
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

374 East Main Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Tupelo

Turkey Clubs

Veggie Burgers

Prime Ribs

French Fries

Chicken Caesar Salad

Cobb Salad

Patty Melts

Nachos

Map

More near Tupelo to explore

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston