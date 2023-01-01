Crispy chicken in Tupelo
Tupelo restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Tupelo Burger Co - MOD BURGER
495 South Gloster Street, Tupelo
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$0.00
Crispy fried chicken breast with standard toppings of mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with your choice of side.
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Tupelo, MS
374 East Main Street, Tupelo
|CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
|CHICKEN CRISPIES
|$9.99
Golden fried crispy, crunchy chicken chunks tossed in Korean BBQ sauce and served with house Ranch dipping sauce and celery.