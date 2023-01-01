Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Tupelo

Tupelo restaurants
Tupelo restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Tupelo Burger Co - MOD BURGER

495 South Gloster Street, Tupelo

Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$0.00
Crispy fried chicken breast with standard toppings of mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with your choice of side.
More about Tupelo Burger Co - MOD BURGER
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Tupelo, MS

374 East Main Street, Tupelo

Takeout
CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
CHICKEN CRISPIES$9.99
Golden fried crispy, crunchy chicken chunks tossed in Korean BBQ sauce and served with house Ranch dipping sauce and celery.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar - Tupelo, MS

