Filet mignon in Tupelo
Tupelo restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Harveys Tupelo
Harveys Tupelo
424 South Gloster Street, Tupelo
|Filet Mignon 8oz (Lunch 11am-4pm)
|$30.95
Wood-fire grilled, center-cut.
|Filet Mignon 8oz (Dinner 4pm-Close)
|$34.95
Wood-fire grilled, center-cut.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
3999B N Gloster Street, Tupelo
|Filet Mignon and Shrimp
|$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon
|$29.35
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Filet Mignon and Chicken
|$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce