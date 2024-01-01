Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Tupelo

Go
Tupelo restaurants
Toast

Tupelo restaurants that serve green beans

Main pic

 

Connie's Chicken - Tupelo

821 S Gloster St, Tupelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Green Beans$2.99
More about Connie's Chicken - Tupelo
Harveys Tupelo image

 

Harveys - Tupelo

424 South Gloster Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$2.50
More about Harveys - Tupelo

Browse other tasty dishes in Tupelo

Cheeseburgers

Wedge Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Nachos

Grits

Map

More near Tupelo to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (28 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Columbus

No reviews yet

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (28 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston