Grilled chicken in Tupelo

Tupelo restaurants
Tupelo restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Harveys Tupelo

424 South Gloster Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
BBQ Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Straws, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Kids Grilled Chicken$4.99
A mesquite grilled chicken breast.
Grilled Chicken Breast ALA$5.00
More about Harveys Tupelo
Grilled Chicken Club Salad image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fairpark Grill

343 East Main Street, Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders Lunch Grilled$11.99
Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.
Chicken Breast Grilled$3.00
Chicken Tenders Dinner Grilled$12.99
Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.
More about Fairpark Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

921 West Main Street, Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.98
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced and toped with Swiss cheese, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a Milano roll.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli

