Grilled chicken in Tupelo

Harveys Tupelo
424 South Gloster Street, Tupelo
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
BBQ Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Straws, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$4.99
A mesquite grilled chicken breast.
|Grilled Chicken Breast ALA
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fairpark Grill
343 East Main Street, Tupelo
|Chicken Tenders Lunch Grilled
|$11.99
Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.
|Chicken Breast Grilled
|$3.00
|Chicken Tenders Dinner Grilled
|$12.99
