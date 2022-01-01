Mac and cheese in Tupelo
Tupelo restaurants that serve mac and cheese
BBC Tupelo
311 South Gloster St, Tupelo
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$4.95
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.25
TOPPED WITH SMOKED PORK BELLY
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fairpark Grill
343 East Main Street, Tupelo
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
921 West Main Street, Tupelo
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
Elbow pasta and Kraft’s Cheesiest® cheese.