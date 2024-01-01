Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Tupelo

Tupelo restaurants
Tupelo restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tupelo Burger Co - MOD BURGER

495 South Gloster Street, Tupelo

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Quesadilla with grilled chicken, Cheddar and Pepper Jack. Served with Jalapeños and Ranch.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli - Tupelo

921 West Main Street, Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (564 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Southwest Quesadilla$8.99
Black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
Kids Quesadilla$3.99
A cheese-filled, grilled tortilla
served with sliced apples or grapes.
Southwest Quesadilla$10.49
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
Starkville

