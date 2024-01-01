Quesadillas in Tupelo
Tupelo restaurants that serve quesadillas
Tupelo Burger Co - MOD BURGER
495 South Gloster Street, Tupelo
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
Quesadilla with grilled chicken, Cheddar and Pepper Jack. Served with Jalapeños and Ranch.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli - Tupelo
921 West Main Street, Tupelo
|Vegetarian Southwest Quesadilla
|$8.99
Black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.99
A cheese-filled, grilled tortilla
served with sliced apples or grapes.
|Southwest Quesadilla
|$10.49
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.