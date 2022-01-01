Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burgers in Tupelo

Tupelo restaurants
Tupelo restaurants that serve steak burgers

Item pic

 

BBC Tupelo

311 South Gloster St, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Fried Steak Burger$11.95
Brioche bun, battered and fried burger, mushroom gravy, bibb lettuce & tomato.
More about BBC Tupelo
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

374 East Main Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK BURGER$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar

