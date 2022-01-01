Go
TUPPS Brewery

TUPPS Brewery is located in a 15,000 sq. ft. building in McKinney, TX where we brew our own beer and hard seltzers. Open 5 days a week, family friendly, with live music, weekly events, and a food truck on site with us.

721 Anderson St • $

Avg 4.7 (456 reviews)

Popular Items

F.O.D. 2022 Black Lager 6 Pack$10.00
Roasty in flavor, light in body, and totally crushable.
4.0%
6 pack, 12 oz. cans
DDH Alpha Drop 6 Pack$14.00
In 2021, we will have a year-round double dry-hopped IPA with Galaxy, Nelson Sauvin, Cryo Citra, and Cryo Mosaic hops.
This first batch will be sold in cans with an R&D label design ONLY from the taproom.
The official launch with final label design in to the market will be the second half of January.
7.0% ABV
6 pack, 12 oz. cans
Full Grown Scallywag 4 Pack$14.00
Our big, roasty imperial stout is made even better with HUGE helpings of toasted coconut and vanilla.
12.1% ABV
4 pack, 12 oz. cans
Triple Double TDHIPA 6 Pack$14.00
Triple Dry Hopped Double IPA brewed with Bru-1.
O Negative Blood Orange DDH IPA 6 Pack$10.00
DDH IPA brewed with Blood Orange puree, and Citra and Mandarina Bavaria hops.
8.1% ABV, 6 pack, 12 oz. cans
Full Grown Man-Child 6 Pack$10.00
The little brother of Full Grown Man, Man-Child is an easy-drinking breakfast stout brewed with locally roasted coffee and fine dark chocolate.
8.3% ABV
6 pack, 12 oz. cans
Backyard Bock 6 Pack$10.00
Available in cans at the brewery only for now! Backyard Bock is one of our newest brews.
Banana Bread Bock - 6 pack$10.00
Brewed with biscuit malt and banana puree! Take a bite.
5.5% ABV
6 pack, 12 oz. cans
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

721 Anderson St

McKinney TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
