Tur Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!!

259 Giralda Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (373 reviews)

Popular Items

Organic Farro$32.00
Emmer Wheat Berries + Gratitude Farm Organic Mushrooms + Chili
Roasted Squid$22.00
Pan Roasted Squid + Medjool Dates + Crispy Chorizo + Grapefruit + Chili + Sumac + Micro Cilantro
Leg of Lamb$55.00
Braised Lamb Shank + Dukkah + Labneh + Ezme Salad + Flat Bread + Za'atar
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

259 Giralda Ave.

Coral Gables FL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

