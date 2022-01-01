Go
Toast

Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market

We are a whole animal soccer bar, deli & meat market that offers some of the best sandwiches, pizza, wings, and burgers in town!

SANDWICHES

1110 Prospect Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sando$7.00
4 birds english muffin, american cheese, fried egg, choice of meat: sausage, bacon, ham, turkey
Rosino$13.00
two turchettis salami, ham, capocollo, provolone, giardiniera, tomato, lettuce, tomato mayo, red onion, leviathan baguette
This is a cold sandwich
Smash Burger$11.00
4oz bacon blended beef patty with special sauce, lettuce, mayo, tomato, pickle on a leviathan seeded bun served with tallow fries
Smoked Turketti$12.00
smoked becker farm turkey breast, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onion, dukes mayo, leviathan porridge loaf
Salami Chop Salad
salami, fresh mozz, shallot, cherry tomato, basil, parsley, lettuce, mustard vinaigrette
Tallow Fries$5.00
side of tallow french fries with special sauce
Fried Wings$10.00
one pound of friend becker farm chicken wings with your choice of sauce
Pastrami$14.00
kraut, swiss cheese, special sauce, pastrami on leviathan marbled rye
Bag of Chips$1.50
choice of: sea salt, salt & vinegar, maui onion
Extra Sauce$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1110 Prospect Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HI-FI Indy

No reviews yet

Thanks for rockin' with us!

La Margarita - Fountain Square

No reviews yet

Indy's Mexican Spot Since 1984

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

No reviews yet

Our location set in the heart of Fountain Square features a small-batch brewery for tinkering & barre-aging, 22 beers on tap & a locally-focused menu of spirited pub classics & vegetarian cuisine. Sip small batch innovations before they hit it big time out on the patio while perusing our menu. Spring to Fall, our immense patio is the ideal place to enjoy our craft. Well-behaved dogs welcome outside.

With the Cultural Trial just a block away, we’re accessible by car, bike, foot, or Red Line. Drop into our on-site bike shop, run by Gray Goat Bicycle Co. & grab a beer while you wait for a tune-up. We’re a neighborhood spot with a global reputation — and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve got brewing.

New Day Craft Mead & Cider

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston