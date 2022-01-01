Turenne Bagels
Turenne Bagels has chosen to hibernate for the winter. Thank you for your support!
251 Washington Street
Popular Items
Location
251 Washington Street
Somerville MA
Nearby restaurants
Field & Vine
Field & Vine is a neighborhood restaurant in Union Square, Somerville serving shareable dishes inspired by New England's farms and waters.
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
Inventive Spanish-Caribbean tapas served in a romantic, contemporary split-level space. Unique wines and sherries from Spain and South America, craft cocktails and a very nice collection of sipping rums.
Cantina La Mexicana
Come in and enjoy!
NU Kitchen
Fast-Casual eatery and juice bar. We source from producers and farmers that we trust, from our all-natural meats to our locally grown carrots and apples. We want to provide you with the most wholesome, healthy, and safe food possible. This is our commitment to you.