Turenne Bagels has chosen to hibernate for the winter. Thank you for your support!

251 Washington Street

Build Your Bagel$2.50
Our bagels are Montreal-Style bagels which means we bake our bagels in small batches in a Maine Wood Heat stone hearth wood-fired oven. Each bagel is carefully turned around the fire until they are just right and always fresh, like a village bakery from a time long lost. It is the starter that builds the flavor, the starting block that ends with that chew. Our bagels are hand rolled, showing those little tails that bring the bread circle together. They have a delicate sweetness from honey.
6-Pack "Round the World"$13.50
Can't decide? Try one of each!
(Bagels are packaged in one bag. They are not separated.)
Buratta$9.25
arugula, buratta, olive oil, basil, tomato (Dairy, Gluten)
Karma Coffee - Hot$3.50
Sudbury Coffee Roaster - 16oz
B.L.T.$9.50
bacon. lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic & tarragon cream cheese, spicy pepper cream cheese (yes, there are two CCs)(Dairy, Gluten)
Sausage, Egg and Cheese$8.50
house kielbasa, fried egg, smoked gouda, tabasco-ketchup (Dairy, Gluten, Egg)
Karma Coffee - Iced$3.50
Roasted Garlic & Tarragon Cream Cheese 8oz$6.00
Pastrami Sauerkraut$9.50
brisket pastrami, horseradish, cream cheese, mustard, kraut, apple (Dairy, Gluten)
Turenne Salmon$11.00
House hot smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, capers, dill (Dairy, Gluten, Seafood, Allium)
Somerville MA

