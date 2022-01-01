Go
Banner picView gallery

Turgeau's

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

207 North New Hampshire Street

Covington, LA 70433

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

207 North New Hampshire Street, Covington LA 70433

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Chimes - Covington
orange star4.6 • 2,878
19130 W Front Street Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Etouffee To Geaux
orange starNo Reviews
516 S Tyler St Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Covington - 812 U.S. Hwy 190
orange starNo Reviews
812 U.S. Hwy 190 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
434 N Columbia St Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Sombreros-Covington
orange starNo Reviews
716 21st Ave Covington, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli - Covington
orange star4.5 • 174
1248 N Collins Blvd Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Covington

The Chimes - Covington
orange star4.6 • 2,878
19130 W Front Street Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Oxlot 9
orange star4.7 • 1,140
428 E Boston St Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Covington
orange star4.0 • 1,128
70488 Hwy 21 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Mattina Bella
orange star4.8 • 532
421 E Gibson St Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House - Covington
orange star4.3 • 276
70367 Hwy 21 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Rakong Thai Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 196
104 Lake Dr Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Covington

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (250 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Turgeau's

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston