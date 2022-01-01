Go
Toast

Turkey Leg Hut Express #2

Come in and enjoy!

4902 Almeda

No reviews yet

Location

4902 Almeda

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Turkey Leg Hut Express #6

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Turkey Leg Hut Express #5

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stuff'd Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Common Bond On The Go

No reviews yet

Common Bond On-the-Go is located at 4201 Main Street. The menu will showcase all of Common Bond’s signature cookies, pastries and croissants, as well as a grab ‘n go style savory menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston