Turkey Leg Hut Express #5
Come in and enjoy!
1825 Rosedale
Location
1825 Rosedale
Houston TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Stuff'd Wings
Come in and enjoy!
Turkey Leg Hut Express #2
Come in and enjoy!
Turkey Leg Hut Express #6
Come in and enjoy!
Common Bond On The Go
Common Bond On-the-Go is located at 4201 Main Street. The menu will showcase all of Common Bond’s signature cookies, pastries and croissants, as well as a grab ‘n go style savory menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.