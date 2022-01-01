Go
Toast

Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston

Delightful Turkish Cafe that serves appetizing mediterranean food.

487 Cambridge St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Doner Wrap/Pita$9.25
Thin slices of meat, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
Lentil Soup$5.95
Vegetarian with red lentils and Turkish seasoning, served with homemade bread
Falafel Wrap/Pita$8.50
Falafel, tomatoes, lettuce, hummus, onions with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
Lazuri Special$45.95
Adana Kebab (2 sticks), Chicken Shish (1 stick), Kofte (3 pcs), Chicken Kofte (3 pcs), Chicken Chops (2 sticks), Lamb Shish (1 stick), served with rice, shepherd salad and homemade bread
Lahmacun (3 Pcs)$14.95
Stack of 3 round, thin piece of dough topped with minced meat and minced vegetables and herbs including onions, tomatoes and parsley, then baked. Served with side of veggies.
Falafel$9.95
Mashed chickpeas with celery, parsley, onions, garlic and herbs, served with hummus and shepherd salad.
Chicken Doner Wrap/Pita$8.75
Thin slices of Chicken Doner(Gyro) with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hummus served with yogurt dip/hot sauce
Adana Wrap/Pita$9.25
Grilled ground lamb skewer, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
Spinach Pie$7.95
Turkish Spinach Pie (Ispanakli Börek) made from phyllo dough with feta cheese, fresh spinach, olive oil, and parsley
Chicken Shish Wrap/Pita$8.75
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, hummus with yogurt dip/hot sauce in pita sandwich or wrap
See full menu

Location

487 Cambridge St

BOSTON MA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

No reviews yet

At Lone Star our focus is on artisanal products.
Lone Star represents the ultimate in mezcal, tequila, and Mexican street food.
We attempt to select the tequilas and mezcals with the most integrity, flavor, and traditional methodology. Our beer selection is intended to pair with and enhance our tequilas, mezcals, and menu.
And of course, like its sister restaurant, Deep Ellum, we always use fresh juices,
house made ingredients, and the best stuff we can find to include in our cocktails.

Harry's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yoma Burmese Food

No reviews yet

Yoma was built on spreading the taste of Burma, in distributing classic, all natural Burmese cuisine, so that everyone can love and appreciate real authentic Burmese food that makes you feel good.
For the past 13 years, we continue in providing you with the best Burmese dishes around, and we hope you can taste the pride of our culture in our food.

Fomu

No reviews yet

We love ice cream.
We love it so much that we made it our mission to come up with a thoughtful, no-sacrifice, plant-based option. Our desserts are scratch made with real ingredients that are sure to satisfy anyone's ice cream craving.
Our ice creams, toppings, and baked goods are all 100% plant-based, natural, and from-scratch. They are made locally in small batches to ensure every scoop is as fresh and delicious as possible.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston