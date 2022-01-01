Go
Turkish Kitchen

All-day dining on classic Turkish fare including desserts, coffee & tea in hip, modern surrounds.

565 W Diversey Pkwy

Popular Items

YOUR OWN RECIPE
Lahmacun$7.99
Ayvalik "Beast" Panini$13.50
Turkish Toast -Panini "Ayvalik"
Sandwich with Sausage, Soujuk, Russian Salad, Melted Cheese, and Pickle.
Soujuk + Cheese Panini$9.50
BEEF KOFTE MEAL$13.49
BEEF KOFTE MEAL
Cheese Roll 3pcs$4.49
Pistachio Roll$2.99
Price Per Piece
Turkish Breakfast Plate for 1 Person$14.49
2 Different kinds of cheese , Halal Beef Salami 2 slices , Tomato & Cucumber , Lettuce , Olives, Nutella , Sour Cherry Jam , Honey & Butter , Fresh baked Bread Comes with 1 Pot of Turkish Tea
Minced Meat %100 Beef , FlatBread$20.90
FlatBread with Grounded Beef over Small Cut Peppers & Parsley

Location

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

