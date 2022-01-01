Burritos in Turlock

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mariscos Guayabitos image

SEAFOOD

Mariscos Guayabitos

129 4th St, Turlock

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito supreme h$11.00
63. Burrito Asada$11.75
More about Mariscos Guayabitos
Main pic

 

La Mo Restaurant

310 E Main St, Turlock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$15.50
A large spinach tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, guacamole, roasted tomatillo sauce and crema. Plus your choice of roasted seasonal vegetables, grilled chorizo, center-cut bacon or Machaca. Served with your choice of side.
Naked Burrito$16.00
A healthy burrito bowl filled with whole black beans, quinoa, caramelized onions, sauteed kale, cotija cheese, local chevre, salsa verde and oyur choice of roasted vegetables or grilled chicken.
Healthy Burrito$16.00
A large, wheat tortilla filled with grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, whole black beans and steamed quinoa. Topped with roasted tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese & guacamole.
More about La Mo Restaurant

