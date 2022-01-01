Burritos in Turlock
Turlock restaurants that serve burritos
SEAFOOD
Mariscos Guayabitos
129 4th St, Turlock
|Burrito supreme h
|$11.00
|63. Burrito Asada
|$11.75
La Mo Restaurant
310 E Main St, Turlock
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.50
A large spinach tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, guacamole, roasted tomatillo sauce and crema. Plus your choice of roasted seasonal vegetables, grilled chorizo, center-cut bacon or Machaca. Served with your choice of side.
|Naked Burrito
|$16.00
A healthy burrito bowl filled with whole black beans, quinoa, caramelized onions, sauteed kale, cotija cheese, local chevre, salsa verde and oyur choice of roasted vegetables or grilled chicken.
|Healthy Burrito
|$16.00
A large, wheat tortilla filled with grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, whole black beans and steamed quinoa. Topped with roasted tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese & guacamole.