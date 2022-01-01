Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Turlock

Turlock restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fire Wings - Turlock, CA

1050 West Monte Vista Ave., Turlock

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
Roth SocialHouse

3100 Hotel Drive, Turlock

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Charred cabbage slaw, dill pickle, white sauce, fries
