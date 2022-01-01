Chicken sandwiches in Turlock
Fire Wings - Turlock, CA
1050 West Monte Vista Ave., Turlock
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.