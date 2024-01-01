Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Turlock

Turlock restaurants
Turlock restaurants that serve prawns

Consumer pic

 

Roth SocialHouse

3100 Hotel Drive, Turlock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prawn and White Sauce Pizza$24.00
Calabrian chile oil, arugula, scallion
More about Roth SocialHouse
Main pic

 

La Mo Cafe Restaurant

310 E Main St, Turlock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wedding Prawn Burrito$23.25
A large flour tortillas filled with wedding prawns, rice and black beans. Topped with wedding sauce, cotija cheese and crema.
Coconut Prawn Tacos (two)$21.00
Wedding Prawn Platter$20.25
Our signature, medium spicy cream sauceserved over grilled prawns with rice, beans and choice of tortillas.
More about La Mo Cafe Restaurant

Tracy

