Salmon in
Turlock
/
Turlock
/
Salmon
Turlock restaurants that serve salmon
Roth SocialHouse
3100 Hotel Drive, Turlock
No reviews yet
Wild King Salmon
$32.00
Wild rice, corn, pepitas, hatch chile, avocado
More about Roth SocialHouse
La Mo Cafe Restaurant
310 E Main St, Turlock
No reviews yet
Salmon
$22.00
More about La Mo Cafe Restaurant
