Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall

Salem, MA 01970

Popular Items

Lobster Bisque
GF: Award Winning Turner's Recipe with a lobster meat garnishGluten free when served without oyster crackers
Fish N Chips w/Fries & Slaw$13.50
Pub Style Beer battered local haddock served with French fries and coleslaw (no substitutions)
Bistro $13.50
Full $22
NE Haddock Dinner$24.00
Wild Atlantic Haddock Fried or baked served with two sides
Fish Sandwich$15.00
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese, served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato Choice two sides
Baked Mac & Cheese App$8.95
Orecchiette Pasta, Creamy Cheddar, Asiago and Gruyere Cheese Sauce, Panko Crumbs
Crunch Salad$10.00
Shredded super vegetable blend, carrots
Bleu cheese, craisins, spiced pecans and poppy seed vinaigrette. GF
Caesar$10.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce with croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese, and Turner's Caesar dressing. No anchovies.
Oysters Mkt$1.55
$1.55 each unshucked Patriots Pride from Duxbury, MA.
Fish Market Item only
Clam Chowder$6.50
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem MA 01970

Directions

