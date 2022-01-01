Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
Turner's Fresh Seafood Market and Fish 'n Chips Shoppe
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
4 Smith St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4 Smith St
Gloucester MA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
George's Coffee Shop
Come on in and enjoy!
Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Welcome to the Azorean Restaurant & Bar!!
Located at 133 Washington St. in Gloucester MA. We proudly serve authentic
Portuguese cuisine with Influences from the owners home island of Sao Miguel
and our chef living most of his childhood in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal. We also serve
a wide variety of bar food and pizzas to please any cravings. Check out our menu and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest information on our weekly and weekend specials.
The Rhumb Line
Come in and enjoy!
Decklyn's
Come in and enjoy!