Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

Turner's Fresh Seafood Market and Fish 'n Chips Shoppe

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

4 Smith St • $$

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)

Popular Items

Oyster$1.50
Local oysters live in the shell sourced from the Cape to Maine.
Lobster Risotto Cake$5.50
Panko crusted parmesan risotto cake with local lobster and fresh basil.
Salmon -Atlantic$16.99
Canadian Atlantic Salmon Sold by the lb. Universally regarded as one of the world's healthiest food sources, due to its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids. Our fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy, where dramatic tide changes and pristine waters provide optimum conditions for raising the highest quality salmon.
Littlenecks$0.80
Sold each. Local littleneck clams
Shrimp Cocktail$26.99
Our shrimp will change your expectations of what great shrimp cocktail should be. We cook these shrimp shell-on in a recipe of seasoned water and shock them in ice water to retain their natural flavor and texture. Sold by the pound; about 20 per pound.
Fishcakes$2.00
Our grandmother's original Newfoundland recipe with salt cod, Yukon potatoes, butter, onions and seasonings. Our cakes are approximately 4 oz. each. We suggest 1 per person as an appetizer, or 2 per person as an entrée.
Crab Cake$6.25
Local Jonah crabmeat blended with seasoned bread crumb. Suggestion to serve withour remoulade sauce sold separately
Allergens: Shellfish, soy, wheat (crackers), eggs, milk (butter drizzle). Description: Jonah crabmeat, eggs, mayo, dijon mustard, on juice, saltine crackers, parsley, Old Bay seasoning, baking powder, Tabasco, honey mustard aioli, dressed greens
Stuffed Clams$2.00
We combine some of New England’s best shellfish for this signature dish. Local clams and succulent sea scallops are chopped and mixed with bacon, bread crumbs, lobster cream and fresh herbs. Served on the half shell. We suggest 2-3 per person as an appetizer, or a half dozen per person as an entrée.
Fish n Chips$13.99
Fresh local Haddock beer battered pub style fish fillets served with french fries, malt vinegar, and tartar sauce
Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4 Smith St

Gloucester MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
