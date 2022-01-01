Go
Turnstile Coffee Beer & Spirits

10025 Burnet Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Standard$10.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mayo
Verde$12.00
green chile, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, salsa verde mayo
Pecan Pimento Cheese$7.00
crispy shallots, ginger yogurt ranch
Jess$4.00
Latte$4.00
Large Fries$8.00
Banana Bread$5.50
The Turnstile$12.00
onion jam, amish bleu, bacon, arugula, hops mayo
Macchiato$3.75
Small Fries$4.00
molasses ketchup, malt vinegar aioli
Location

10025 Burnet Road

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Little Beast

Little Beast serves Austin's most crave worthy sliders, fries, queso, nuggets and jalapeño bottle caps.

Celis Brewery

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste.
As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle you prefer!
In addition to our world-class noodles, we specialize in Home made Dim Sum from soup dumpling, Siu Mai, to sticky rice.also the freshest sushi around. From our famous Golden Trio Roll to our Tuna Martini, you won’t be able to get flavor this innovative and delicious from anywhere else.
Open for lunch and dinner daily, come join us in our comfy and casual lounge for Happy Hour or your next bite at Xian Sushi and Noodle!

Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

