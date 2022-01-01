The Turtle Club

Go
Popular Items

Popcorn Shrimp$15.95
1/2 lbs with cocktail sauce
Fried Cheese Ravioli$12.95
6 served with marinara
Turtle Cut$36.95
14-16 oz. Prime Rib
Side Crab$80.00
1 lbs
Crab Combo$110.00
1 lbs King Crab served w/ Foxy
French Dip$19.95
Prime Rib Sandwich
Prime Bits$20.95
Prime rib chunks with mushrooms
Baked Potato$3.00
Baker
Foxy Cut$32.95
10-12 oz. Prime Rib

Location

2098 Old Steese HWY N

Fairbanks AK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
