Go
Toast

Turu's by Timber Pizza Co

Best wood-fired pizzas in town!

4238 Wilson Blvd, Suite 135

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of Parm
Side of Hot Honey$0.50
Little Red Fox Hot sauce + Honey, smoky and sweet.
CBR$14.00
Provolone and Mozzarella Blend, Chicken Sausage, Bacon, Green Onions, Ranch Drizzle
Cheese Please$10.00
Tomato Sauce, Provolone and Mozzarella Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Green Monster$12.00
Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Feta Cheese, Kale, Zucchini
Chopped Salad$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
Pretty in Pepperoni$11.00
Tomato Sauce, Provolone and Mozzerella Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Basil
The Bentley$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Provolone and Mozzarella Blend, Cured Chorizo, Soppressata, Peruvian Sweet Peppers, Spicy Honey (made with Little Red Foxes Hot Sauce)
The Lucy$13.00
Provolone and Mozzarella Blend, Parmesan, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Oregano
Margheroni$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Provolone and Mozzerella Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Basil
See full menu

Location

4238 Wilson Blvd, Suite 135

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quincy

No reviews yet

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Lola's

No reviews yet

Sichuan x Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich & Tenders

Quincy Hall

No reviews yet

The best pizzas, the best pints.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston