Taurus Steakhouse

We serve gourmet steaks carefully selected by Our Chef Vural from producers around the world. Chef Vural, having worked at Nusr-Et (a.k.a. Salt Bae) Steakhouse Miami as an executive chef, joined Taurus Steakhouse as executive chef, with his own specialties.
We believe that wine selections are very important, as well as the taste of our steaks. So, we offer more than 1000 wines selected from all over the world by our wine enthusiast, managing partner Chris.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

727 Laurel St, San Carlos, CA 94070 • $$$$

Avg 5 (20 reviews)

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

727 Laurel St, San Carlos, CA 94070

San Carlos CA

Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
